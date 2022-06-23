Community Baby Shower: More than a dozen organizations to participate in resource fair for new parents in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Library will be hosting a Community Baby Shower for the first time in over a year due to COVID.

This baby shower is a chance for expecting parents, grandparents and siblings to learn about early childhood development.

During the Community Baby Shower, soon-to-be parents can learn about becoming first-time parents or adding to their expanding families.

Parents will get to meet with local community organizations that help with early childhood.

Through these resources, participants can learn how to support their baby's health, development and early literacy.

It's also a chance to find out what the library offers for new parents and caregivers.

Some of the organizations participating include: Cottage Hospital, PEP, Baby Sign Sessions, UCSB Child Studies, Children's Resources and Referral, International Cesarean Awareness Network, Villa Majella, Tinkle Belle Diaper Service, Santa Barbara Birth Center, Family Service Agency, Communify, Then Comes Baby, WIC, Kinder Music, Centerline, and Oaks Parent-Child Workshop.

The Community Baby Shower will be held at the Santa Barbara Public Library on June 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.