German, Swiss authorities detain 4 accused of supporting IS

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Swiss authorities have carried out a joint operation to detain four people who are accused of membership in or support of the Islamic State group. Officials said Tuesday that one man was detained in Germany on Monday. He is accused of having prepared a serious act of violence endangering the state and of membership in a foreign terrorist organization. In Switzerland, the authorities detained three people and carried out additional searches. Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office said the German suspect had “long been a follower of jihadist and radical Islamic ideas.” The suspects in Switzerland were detained in the cantons of Zurich, St. Gallen and Lucerne. No further details were released.