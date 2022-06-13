SpaceX closer to launching giant rocketship after FAA review

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has cleared a key hurdle for its plan to launch a gigantic, futuristic rocketship into orbit from Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration concluded an environmental review Monday of Elon Musk’s Starship base.

The agency saw no significant environmental concerns, but is requiring more than 75 actions to reduce impacts to the region.

The FAA says it’s no guarantee a launch license will be issued since other factors still must be met at the Boca Chica site.

Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built and meant to carry people to the moon and Mars.