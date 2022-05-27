Memorial Day travelers expected to hit roadways in Southern California despite high gas prices

AAA experts are projecting a busy travel weekend for Memorial Day in Southern California.

They're expecting an 11 percent increase in travel this year compared to last.

Auto Club said 85 percent of holiday travelers will be driving in Southern California.

They're projecting more than 2 million residents will be taking road trips during the holiday weekend.

This comes as gas prices continue to increase.

Prices are around $1.90 higher this year compared to last for Memorial Day weekend, but the prices are not expected to stop people from traveling.