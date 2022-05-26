Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department upgrades tennis courts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tennis players in Santa Barbara now have something to look forward to.

The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has decided to upgrade multiple tennis courts for its users. The upgrades will benefit both Pershing Park tennis courts and the Municipal Tennis Facility.

Pershing Park Tennis Court, located at 100 Castillo Street, is comprised of 8 tennis courts. It has already benefited from new LED lighting and will be undergoing a resurfacing project. The park will be closed from May 31 to June 10 to complete the upgrade.

The Municipal Tennis Facility, located at 1414 Park Place, will be undergoing several upgrades as well. These upgrades include repairs to the existing court fencing, access gates, and windscreens. The facility will be closed from May 31st to June 3rd.

Elings Park tennis courts, Oak Park tennis courts, and the City of Goleta tennis and pickleball courts are other alternatives for tennis and pickleball play during these closures.

More information about the Parks and Rec Department can be found on the City of Santa Barbara Website.