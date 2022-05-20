Rick Bowness won’t return as coach of Dallas Stars

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Rick Bowness will not return as the coach of the Dallas Stars. He had been their head coach for nearly three seasons, leading them to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and the playoffs again this season. Bowness was not under contract past this season. The 67-year-old coach says he is stepping away to allow the organization the opportunity to go in a different direction. Assistant coaches John Stevens, Derek Laxdal and Todd Nelson are also out. Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades.