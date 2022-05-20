Carlsbad returns for 1st time in 3 years; Meb to run for fun

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Carlsbad 5000 will return Sunday for the first time since 2019, making it one of the last major road races to bounce back from a pandemic hiatus. Ed Cheserek of Kenya looks to defend his title and co-owner Meb Keflezighi will simply run for fun. Cheserek has had to wait three years to defend his title in the seaside race in San Diego County. He says he’s looking forward to being back in sunny Southern California after everything the running community has been through.