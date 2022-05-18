Santa Barbara Firefighter Rescue a young men from a cliff on More Mesa

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued a drone operator who got stuck on the side of a cliff on More Mesa near Mockingbird Lane in the Goleta Valley.

Firefighters found the victim and his friend who had ridden bikes down a trail.

When one of their drones crashed, they used the other to find it, and then one of them got stuck going after it.

Emergency responders used a rope system to bring Hakim Yaici the young man who was rescued back up along with his drone.

"I think the crew that helped me were angels sent from got to save me literally like that is what I think I was alone down there and very shocked by the action that pushed me to go down to get the drone I thought I could do it, said Hakim Yaici

Both the victim and his friends rode their bikes home with their drones before the firefighters came back to their trucks.