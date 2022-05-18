Another Triple Crown long shot? Fenwick is 50-1 in Preakness

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rich Strike may not be the only long shot to pull off a major upset this Triple Crown season. The horse with the longest odds at the Preakness is almost equally as unlikely to be there as Rich Strike in the Kentucky Derby. Fenwick also has as heartwarming a story. The 50-1 shot is named after owner Jeremia Rudan’s mother who died in a fire when he was 19 and is running for Kevin McKathan two years after the trainer lost his brother because of a heart attack. He does have a strong pedigree as the son of 2007 Preakness winner Curlin.