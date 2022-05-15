Asian shares mixed as markets eye US interest rates, prices

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mixed, as investors eye surging energy costs and prospects for interest rate hikes in the U.S. and elsewhere. Share benchmarks rose in Japan and Australia, but fell in South Korea and China. Some analysts worry if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates too quickly or by too much it could set off a recession. A slowdown in the U.S. would hurt the Asian region. The Fed has said it will continue to raise rates to temper inflation that has risen to 40-year highs. The benchmark interest rate had been at its record low of near zero during much of the coronavirus pandemic.