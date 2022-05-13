Westmont College orchestra travels around Europe, played for school of the blind

MONTECITO, Calif. – The Westmont College Orchestra has been traveling around Austria and the Czech Republic, and recently played for the Vienna School of the Blind.

"Today we are here at the Vienna School of the Blind playing for the children and reaching out and hoping they hear beautiful things and their lives are enriched by the musicians we bring," said orchestra conductor Michael Shasberger.

"We love to play in big concert halls and prestigious places but we love to play for the hearts of people and we know there are great hearts here at the school for the blind."

The band will be playing in palaces and churches throughout Europe.