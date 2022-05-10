Bucks, Hawks to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi

By The Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will have two preseason matchups at Abu Dhabi in October. This will mark the NBA’s first games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf. They’re the third and fourth international preseason games known to be on next season’s schedule. The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards are heading to Saitama, Japan, for games on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. Those will be the first games for the NBA outside of North America since Jan. 24, 2020, when Milwaukee and Charlotte met in Paris for a regular-season game before the global pandemic started.