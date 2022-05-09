All-Japan committee meets to promote Sapporo Olympic bid

By STEPHEN WADE and YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Backers of Sapporo’s push to host the 2030 Winter Olympics have gotten together to promote their bid. The Japanese city is competing with Salt Lake City, Vancouver, and a Spanish group that wants to return the Olympics to Barcelona. The Catalan city held the Summer Olympics in 1992. The International Olympic Committee is not expected to pick a venue until next year. Sapporo was host to the 1972 Winter Olympics, Salt Lake held the Games in 2002, and Vancouver followed in 2010. The next Winter Olympics will be held in Milan-Cortina, Italy, in 2026. The next Summer Games are in Paris in 2024.