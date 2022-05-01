Skip to Content
Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led a Congressional delegation to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s president before heading to Poland for talks with officials there. Pelosi is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war and her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country’s struggle against Russia. Pelosi said in a statement Sunday that “our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine.” Footage by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed Pelosi and other U.S. legislators in Kyiv.

The Associated Press

