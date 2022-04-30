Some Ukrainians evacuated from ruins of Mariupol steel plant

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YESICA FISCH

Associated Press

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Some Ukrainian women and children have been evacuated from a steel plant that is the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol. That’s according to a Ukrainian official and Russian state news organizations. There has been no confirmation from the United Nations, which is working to broker an evacuation of the hundreds living beneath the sprawling plant. Ukrainian fighters also remain in the plant, the only part of Mariupol not occupied by Russian forces. Video from inside the Soviet-era Azovstal steelworks that two Ukrainian women shared with The Associated Press shows wounded men with stained bandages, open wounds and amputated limbs.