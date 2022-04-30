Late Del. Gov. du Pont remembered for bipartisanship, humor

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Current and former Delaware politicians, family and friends of Pierre S. “Pete” du Pont IV have gathered to remember the late governor, U.S. House member and presidential candidate nearly a year after his death. Friday’s memorial service at a Wilmington theater had been delayed due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The Republican served as governor two terms and ran for president in 1988. Friday’s speakers credited him for reviving the state’s economy, working across the partisan aisle and sharing a cheerful spirit. He was a member of the family known for its chemical company holdings, but broke into law and politics.