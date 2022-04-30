Back with the banned: Do Twitter’s exiles return under Musk?

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

QAnon loyalists, neo-Nazis and a former American president: The list of people banned from Twitter is long, but their exile could soon end if Elon Musk buys the platform. Musk, who’s the world’s richest man, says he is a free speech absolutist. That’s led to speculation that he will scrap Twitter’s content moderation system, created to address ills like hate speech, misinformation and harassment. While ex-President Donald Trump says he has no plans to return, other Twitter exiles are predicting they’ll be allowed back if and when Musk’s $44 billion offer to purchase Twitter is approved.