Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YESICA FISCH

Associated Press

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country’s industrial Donbas region. Artillery fire, sirens and explosions were heard Friday in some cities. A senior U.S. defense official said Moscow’s offensive is going much slower than planned. Meanwhile, the United Nations sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol. The mayor said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire.