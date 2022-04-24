Skip to Content
Ward-Prowse double as Southampton draws 2-2 at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — James Ward-Prowse unleashed a pair of stunning strikes as Southampton fought back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against midtable rival Brighton. The England midfielder expertly curled home the 14th top-flight free-kick goal of his career just before the break at the Amex Stadium before putting his team level early in the second half. Danny Welbeck’s close-range finish as early as the second minute, and an own-goal from Mohammed Salisu, looked to have set Brighton on course for an overdue first home win since late December.

The Associated Press

