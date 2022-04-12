Tuesday afternoon April 12th forecast

You’ll definitely need the jacket if you’re heading out early Wednesday morning! Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 40s for most areas, but should rebound to the mid 60s and low 70s. It will definitely be warmer the further inland you go.

We’ll continue to see pockets of northwesterly winds over the next few days, they’ll be strongest in southern Santa Barbara County. There is a wind advisory in effect for the Santa Ynez Mountains western range and Santa Barbara County southwestern coast until 3 AM Wednesday. Winds could gust up to 45 mph.

There’s also a high surf advisory in place for the San Luis Obispo County beaches and Central Coast beaches until 5 PM this afternoon. Waves could crest up to 10 feet.

Sunny conditions will prevail along with a slow, but gradual warmup over the next couple days. Temperatures may briefly cool Friday into Saturday with the passage of a front. We can’t rule out an isolated shower - especially in northern areas.

High pressure will build in later this weekend and temperatures should warm just in time for Easter Sunday.