Warming up later this week

Temperatures will be quite toasty over the next few days!

Most of the region will be under a heat advisory from 11:00 AM Wednesday until 6 PM Friday. Throughout the period, temperatures could be anywhere from 90 to 100 degrees. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you’re going to be outside.

We’ll also have periods of gusty winds Wednesday through Friday. There is a wind advisory in effect until 3:00 AM Wednesday along the South Coast. Winds could gust up to 45 mph. A high wind warning expires in the Santa Barbara County mountains and Ventura County mountains at 3:00 AM Wednesday where gusts could top 65 mph.

Onshore flow should return Saturday and Sunday bringing cooler temperatures and relief from the heat.