Police chief: Multiple shooters in Sacramento mass shooting

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Sacramento’s police chief says there were multiple shooters in the mass shooting that killed six people and injured 12. It was the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city. Police Chief Kathy Lester also told reporters Sunday that three of the victims who died were women and three were men. The shots were fired early Sunday morning as people filed out of bars and nightclubs. A video posted to Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of rapid gunfire. Fire department officials say some of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries.