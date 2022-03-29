Yankees’ Severino has start pushed back due to body soreness

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino is having his spring training start scheduled for Wednesday night pushed back to Saturday because of general body soreness. Severino was limited to four late-season relief appearances in 2021 after having Tommy John surgery in February 2020. Severino is slated to follow opening-day starter Gerrit Cole this season in the Yankees’ rotation. New York manager Aaron Boone says Jordan Montgomey will start the third game, with Jameson Taillon taking the mound for the fourth. The Yankees open the regular season at home on Apr. 7 against the Boston Red Sox.