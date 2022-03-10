Procession honoring Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Salinas Police Department said that the route for the procession for fallen Salinas Police Officer Jorge Alvarado has been decided.

The procession will start at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday and will start on Lincoln Avenue at Alisal Street.

Then it will go through East Alisal Street to Sanborn Road, make its way through Sanborn Road to East Laurel Drive, then go towards North Main Street and end at Rabobank Stadium.









The memorial service is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Rabobank Stadium at 1034 North Main Street and the public is encouraged to attend.

Public parking will be made available at the Community Center.

Parking will open at 8:30 a.m. and gates will open at 9:00 a.m.

People should be seated by 9:45 a.m. and there will be public seating in the stands.