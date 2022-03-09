Winery to Yarnery: Two new businesses coming to Orcutt

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - More businesses are coming to Orcutt this year.

The newest business is a yarn store owned by Lisa Long.

Long says she is getting ready to open Old Town Yarnery this weekend.

She believes this kind of store is not common in the area.

It will feature high-end yarn from all over the world along with other knitting supplies.

During the pandemic, Long said she wanted to open a business that will bring a sense of positive energy to the community.

Once the door opens to her new story, Long projects a high number of customers coming to get their favorite ball of yarn.

Another new store under construction is Steller's Cellar just across the street from Old Town Yarnery.

From Winery to Yarnery, shoppers can expect more options coming to town this year.