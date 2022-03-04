Hotels in Solvang see uptick in business since California’s mask mandate lift

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Local hotels in Solvang say business has been pretty good these days.

But since California's state-wide mask mandate lift, managers at Landsby Hotel in Solvang say more visitors are coming in to make reservations.

They're also seeing more couples making reservations for weddings and other ceremonies at the hotel.

Visitors are happy to be able to check in without being required to wear a mask during their stay.

Some are still choosing to mask up in crowded areas.

Managers at Landsby hope to continue seeing more visitors coming to the hotel as spring season approaches.