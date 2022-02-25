Pedestrian struck by car in Nipomo transferred to hospital with major injuries

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- A 71-year-old woman who was struck by a car in Nipomo on Friday was transferred to the hospital for major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 2015 Ford car was driving on Black Lake Canyon Road in Nipomo shortly after 2:30 p.m., and made a left turn onto Jones Lane where the woman was walking, according to the CHP.

The car struck the woman as she was walking on the road, causing her to be thrown to the ground.

She was transferred to Marian Regional Hospital for a broken arm and "major head trauma," the CHP said.

The driver did not report any injuries, it added.