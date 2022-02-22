City rangers crack down on loitering in Downtown Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - In response to a deadly shooting near the Town Center Mall early February, city rangers are cracking down on loitering in downtown Santa Maria.

The city says the focus of their concern is activities happening late at night during after hours.

This comes in light of the shooting that killed a 17-year old Santa Maria boy near the parking structure of the Town Center Mall on Feb. 4.

Both city rangers and police are increasing their presence throughout the downtown area to ensure everyone's safety.

City rangers want the public to know loitering is not permitted in the city parking structures.

They say it is prohibited by municipal code.