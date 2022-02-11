Oxnard channel hotel set for demolition goes up in flames

OXNARD, Calif. - A fire at an abandoned hotel on the 3600 block of Peninsula Road in Oxnard woke up the neighborhood this morning.

The 2-alarm fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Friday. Flames could be seen from all floors of the structure, as seen in video and photos sent to our newsroom from residents who live nearby.

The building, which has been abandoned for years, is currently being demolished. In the past, the sight has been a hangout for the homeless.

The Oxnard Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department remain at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.