Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara announces record-breaking grants pool

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Women's Fund of Santa Barbara announced on Monday that its 2022 grants pool has reached $900,000 – an increase of $150,000 from the funds raised in 2021.

The donations from the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara members will be used to award grants to local nonprofit businesses that address the needs of women, children, and families in the South County.

“Despite the pandemic and its many dark challenges, the Women’s Fund is shining brighter than ever in 2022,” said Board Chair Lynn Karlson.

“We are excited to kick off the new year with an even greater ability to help nonprofits change our community for the better, and to launch a fresh new logo and website that more vividly communicates who we are as an organization today."

The members of the Women's Fund will vote on a ballot of eligible nonprofit projects in March, and the nonprofits and projects selected will be announced at an in-person Celebration of Grants event on May 4, according to Parker.