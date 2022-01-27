Santa Barbara County: Local animal organization expands services as demands rise during COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Demands for more animal services are increasing in Santa Barbara County.

Managers at C.A.R.E.4PAWS say during the pandemic the needs from the community have increased dramatically since 2021.

So the nonprofit organization is expanding services with its mobile clinic.

Managers are working to build a new 37-foot clinic.

They say this would allow them to help more animals during a clinic day.

It will have more space and equipment available than the two older units.

The organization is also expanding its Pet Wellness Clinics to SLO County.

C.A.R.E.4PAWS is collaborating with two SLO nonprofits in a project called Snip & Chip SLO.

Its first pet Wellness Clinics are February 20 and March 20.

The clinic will be offering free and low-cost spays and neuters and low-cost vaccines clinics for pet families in need in SLO.

Managers say this is the first time this kind of community project is happening in SLO.

Throughout Santa Barbara County, managers say each clinic gets busier with more pet owners in need of services.