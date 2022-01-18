FBI, US agencies look beyond indictments in cybercrime fight

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI and other federal government agencies are increasingly looking to counter cyber threats through tools other than criminal indictments. That’s according to the bureau’s top cyber official. Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran says in an interview with The Associated Press that arrests and indictments are something the FBI still pursues every day. But as more agencies have joined the fight against cyber crime and are looking to have the most disruptive possible impact, FBI officials are thinking carefully about how best to time an indictment, or whether an indictment is even the best action.