New bowling center set to open in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. -- A new bowling center is set to open up in Oxnard.

Bowlero Corp., a bowling entertainment company, will be opening its newest location at The Collection in Oxnard.

The bowling alley is set to have its grand opening on November 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will have free bowling, arcade play, giveaways and more.

The venue is located at 601 Collection Boulevard Suite 1175 in Oxnard.

The venue will be 32,000 sq. ft has a retro-inspired interior design that makes a fun environment for bowling with friends and family.

It will offer blacklight bowling, interactive arcade games and extensive food and beverage offerings.

There are 28 bowling lanes and 75 arcade games.

To RSVP for the grand opening event, click here.