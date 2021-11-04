Fatal accident shuts down Las Positas Rd. at State St.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Yellow crime tape is expected to remain up for at least several hours along a section of Las Positas Road following a fatal accident near upper State Street.

Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale told NewsChannel 3 that someone was struck and killed by a pick-up truck shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Ragsdale said the driver was heading northbound on Las Positas. He did not know details of how or where the pedestrian was hit.

"DUI is not a factor. The driver is cooperative," said Ragsdale, adding that it appeared to be a "tragic accident."

The SBPD Critical Accident Reconstruction Team was on its way to the scene. The stretch between State Street and Stanley Drive is expected to remain closed off to thru traffic for at least several hours.

Residents in the area can expect heavier traffic than usual as drivers are using streets in the Samarkand neighborhood as a detour.