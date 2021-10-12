California man killed after gunman opens fire on house

CNN - Regional

By KFSN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire outside a central Fresno home late Monday night, fatally shooting a man inside the house.

It happened just after 11:30 pm on Clinton Avenue near Glenn.

Fresno police officers arrived to find a man in his 60s suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics tried to treat the man, but he died at the scene.

Investigators say the bullet went through the mail slot in the front door. They found a shell casing in the middle of the road and believe the suspect may have fired shots while driving by the house.

Detectives spent several hours overnight collecting evidence to determine why the suspect targeted the home.

“It’s a tragic situation, unfortunately. We revere. We really do have a difficult time dealing with incidents like this. No one wants to see their loved one shot, especially in this manner,” said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Homicide detectives are now working to locate surveillance video from the area to help them identify the suspect or their vehicle.

This is Fresno’s 62nd homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.