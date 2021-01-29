Wineries prepare to reopen outdoor services

News



SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the clouds start to break apart after this week's rain storm, the workers at Rancho Sisquoc Winery east of Orcutt are excited to see customers fill their patio again.



"It was definitely welcome news yeah we’ve been closed for over a month and it was nice to get to know that you were going to be open again," says general manager Steve Fennell of Rancho Sisquoc.



But thanks to the heavy rain, the winery delayed reopening its outdoor services.



"We are believers of trying to control what we can and not to stress too much about things that we really have no say in like the weather," says Fennell.



Workers say the winery animals are also ready for customers return.



"The animals are used to seven days a week having some strangers that they can visit so she’s become much more attached to us," says Fennell.



Managers at Foxen Winery also held off on reopening right away o make sure everything is done the right way.



"We’re really excited it’s gonna be great to open back up and have people here again," says manager Emily Phenicie of Foxen Winery.



Both wineries are reopening its outdoors services within the next few days, and they are taking reservations by phone.



