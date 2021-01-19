Utilities warn of possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Winds are back in the forecast for Tuesday. Pushing the fire dangers up and triggering both power companies in the Tri-County area to warn of possible power outages.

PG&E map of "Future PSPS" outages.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs are planned for Pacific Gas & Electric customers in portions of San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. Parts of Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Santa Maria have been told to expect the power to be cut at 8 a.m. Tuesday. All areas are east of Highway 101.

Southern California Edison has thrown a wide net over their coverage area. Warning residents from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles and beyond to be prepared for PSPS impacts.

Areas under PSPS consideration from SoCal Edison.

No specific time has been given for these possible outages to start. But SCE says shutoffs are being monitored until at least 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs are used by power companies to reduce the risk of wildfires caused by their transmission lines.

Updates to this article will be made as conditions change.