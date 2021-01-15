Ventura County plans to sue several businesses over closure orders

News

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County has sued several businesses for violating an ongoing health closure order. A handful of restaurants and gyms are operating indoors despite the order.

The Board of Supervisors authorized legal action against businesses including Mrs. Olson’s Coffee Hut in Oxnard's Channel Islands Harbor. Matt Brimigion is the owner of the popular breakfast spot and said he is staying open while following CDC guidelines.

“If one of the people from the Health Department came here and showed me where I was spreading COVID at any point in time I would shut down,” Brimigion said. “The last thing I want to do is harm anyone in the community, but they don’t have any of that. I don’t feel like we are doing anything wrong. We have a right to make a living.”

Brimigion isn’t the only restaurant owner who feels that way. Sally Ramos owns Allison’s County Cafe in Ventura, has also decided to stay open. After closing down for months during the first shutdown, then spending $35,000 to build an outdoor dining deck, closing a second time wasn’t feasible to continue to support her family, Ramos said. She believes ending in-person service would mean her restaurant would not survive.

“We do not do well with takeout,” said Ramos. “I don’t know if you have ever had a waffle in a box? Eggs in a box? We are just not that kind of business.”

For many of these business owners they feel like staying open is their only choice.

“It is a lose-lose situation for me,” Brimigion said. “If I stay closed, I lose everything. If I open, the county will force me to close and they will come after me with taking away my alcohol license and trying to evict me. I have to stand up and fight. I have children I have to feed. I am just trying to survive.”

NewsChannel 3 has reached out to County officials for more details on the lawsuits, and a full report will air tonight at 5:00.