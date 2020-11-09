Oxnard gang member arrested for gun possession

News

VENTURA, Calif. -- Oxnard police arrested a documented Oxnard gang member on Sunday.

On Sunday at around 8:21 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Gang Unit made a traffic stop on a car on the 100 block of West Channel Islands Boulevard in Oxnard.

The stop was made on suspicion of a traffic infraction.

Officers made contact with the people in the car. One of the passengers in the car was an Oxnard man that was identified as a documented gang member. He is currently on a Post Release Offender Program.

The program states that individuals that were sentenced to non-violent, non-serious or non-sex offenses will serve their sentences in county jails instead of state prison.

Officers searched the car, in pursuant to the Oxnard man program's terms.

In their search, they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and methamphetamine.

The Oxnard man was charged with several felony firearms violations as well as narcotics violations.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.

The Post Release Offender Program was created by Assembly Bill 109, the 2011 Public Safety Realignment and effective October 1, 2011. Police say the release under AB 109 is based on the offender’s most recent committing offense, prior convictions are not considered.