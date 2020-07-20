Driver arrested for DUI after deadly crash off HWY 101 in Ventura

News

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura California Highway Patrol released information regarding a deadly car accident caused by a DUI driver on July 18 at 2:03 a.m.

CHP said Jorge Angel Perez, 19, was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang, speeding, on northbound US-101, north of Telephone Road approaching the SR-126 transition road.

CHP said there was a slower car ahead of Perez and he tried to swerve to avoid crashing into it but he lost control of his car.

The Ford Mustang went off the roadway and over-turned down an embankment, coming to rest on its roof.

A passenger without a seatbelt on was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries.

The deceased's name is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification.

Passengers of the Ford Mustang, Mr. Rodriguez and Mr. Garcia, were both transported to Ventura County Medical Center for moderate injuries.

Jorge Angel Perez was arrested for Felony Driving Under the Influence causing injury/death and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Mr. Perez was booked into Ventura County Main Jail.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the crash is asked to call the Ventura Area CHP office at (805) 662-2640.