Truck driver slams into tree, avoids serious injury

News

ORCUTT, Calif. - A truck driver avoided serious injury after crashing into tree after going off the road in Orcutt.

The crash happened off Highway 135 at the Clark Avenue offramp. Lane closures are expected on the 135 north-bound to remove the truck.

The flatbed truck belonged to Hayward Lumber and appears to be totaled. The driver was treated and evaluated at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.