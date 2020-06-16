Port Hueneme reopens pier with strict guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19

News

PORT HUENEME, Calif. -- The Port Hueneme Pier has reopened Tuesday after months of being closed.

The pier closed back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pier reopens with new guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be strict social distancing rules and guidelines set in place.

The City asks people entering the pier to stay on the righthand side the pier and follow the directional arrows.

Benches on the pier have been removed to limit touch points that cannot be cleaned.

Guests are recommended to bring their own folding chairs.

Fishing will resume as well with designated fishing zones set up for people to use. The City asks people to not clean their fish on the pier and that the fish cleaning stations are closed.

The restrooms at the beach will be open until 7 p.m.

The pier will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.