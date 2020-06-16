Downtown Ventura shuts down Main Street to boost economy

News

VENTURA, Calif. -- Starting Tuesday, Downtown Ventura is moving businesses to the streets in what is now called “Main Street Moves.”

For the next 30 days, businesses in Downtown Ventura are taking over Main Street. This is all in an effort to boost business and keep people safe during the pandemic.



“We are actually really excited,” said Carlos Ortiz, who is the owner of Limón y Sal restaurant.



Ortiz’ restaurant is just one of many who will benefit from this pilot program created by the Downtown Ventura association.



“We get to expand our dining room,” said Ortiz. “We came back from this COVID-19 and we have been blessed to have a lot of people wanting to join us for dine-in, but now we are respecting the 6 feet distancing rule and the dining tables have reduced. This is going to be very cool to host people in our man-made patio.”



Ortiz says the move outside allows him to accommodate 30 additional customers. Deena Clevenger, who owns Star Lounge, says this new “Move” will also help her business.



“People are still afraid to come out and they want the social distancing by opening the outside patio and now people will have the opportunity to sit outside and enjoy the weather and not feel so claustrophobic,” said Clevenger.



Bars are reopening, but will close at midnight.

“Here at Limón y Sal we have a roof top bar called Cantina 31, so Downtown Ventura is allowing us to bring Cantina 31 to the outdoor dining,” said Ortiz. “We will have a fully stocked bar outside, some entertainment downtown, so people can still come out and have fun.”



“We have touch tones which plays music and people can do it by the comfort of sitting at their table because it is an app,” said Clevenger.



Other cities like Santa Barbara and Solvang made similar changes in their downtown areas.

