6th Annual “Brew at the Zoo” rescheduled in Atascadero

News

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The 6th Annual Brew at the Zoo event has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 26, 2020 from its original date of Saturday, April 25, 2020.

This comes after the most recent update for COVID-19. The city of Atascadero said they rescheduled this event in order to continue the "Shelter at Home" order currently in place through April 30th.

"As we face this time of uncertainty, the City of Atascadero, the Charles Paddock Zoo, the Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo and our partners that help make this a successful event, are committed to the safety of our guests and the community at large." - City of Atascadero.

The tickets that were purchased for the event will be valid for the new date, and those not available for the new date can request a voucher that will entitle event goers to attend Brew at the Zoo on Saturday, April 24, 2021 or make a donation to "Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo" or request a refund.

For any of these requests, please email tbanish@atascadero.org or call at (805) 470-3490.