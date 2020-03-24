Archdiocese of Los Angeles closes churches amid the coronavirus pandemic

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced more guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new guidelines include the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.

Parish churches, chapels, centers, and missions are to be closed to the public effective March 24, 2020 until April 19, 2020, or until further notice.

The archdiocese of LA includes churches in Santa Barbara County.

Parishioners are reminded that many church services will still be made available for viewing online.

New guidance was also issued for funerals and mortuaries.