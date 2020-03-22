Oxnard Police arrest gang member for child endangerment, possession of firearms

News

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a search warrant on Saturday evening.

It happened at 118 E. Pleasant Valley Road around 4:15 p.m.



Oxnard Police said Christopher Colwell, 39, is a documented criminal street gang member within the City of Oxnard, and is a prohibited person from possessing a firearm due to prior criminal convictions.

During the search warrant, a loaded and unregistered Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun with an extended high capacity magazine were found along with pills and narcotics.

Oxnard Police Department

Oxnard Police said, where the loaded firearm was located, it was found to be easily accessible to a five-year-old that lives and was present in the home.

Colwell was charged with various firearms and narcotics violations, and child endangerment.