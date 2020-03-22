Car crashes into tree in Santa Maria, one trapped

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Police Department responded to a single car crashing into a tree.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near McCoy and Skyway.

Police said there was one patient trapped inside the car, crews are working to extricate that patient.

The condition of that patient has not been released yet.

American Medical Response was also on scene.

Santa Maria Police Department is investigating this case and ask the public to please avoid to are for the time being.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.