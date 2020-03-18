Lompoc Police investigating possible drive-by shooting

News

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department responded to a possible drive-by shooting on Wednesday.

It happened in the afternoon around 3:12 p.m. near the 700 block of West Walnut Ave.

Once officers arrived, they found a 17-year old female victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Emergency Room and was treated for a non-life threatening single gunshot wound.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man who was driving a gray color sedan westbound on West Walnut Ave.

The suspect reportedly fired one round at the victim and then continued westbound.

Based on statements gathered through this investigation, the suspect shouted disparaging comments regarding a local street gang before opening fire at the victim, leading investigators to consider a gang related incident.

The Lompoc Police Department said no further information is currently available and the investigation is continuing.



If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Lompoc Police Department. Anonymous tips may be made through Lompoc PD App or by calling 805-736-2341.