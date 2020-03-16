Caltrans employees pull man from car fire in Santa Paula

News

SANTA PAULA, Calif. -- Two Cal Trans employees pulled a man from a vehicle car fire in Santa Paula on Monday morning.

On Monday around 11 a.m., a vehicle driving on Highway 126 traveled off the roadway and overturned. It rested on city streets.

The incident caused a small brush fire in the surrounding brushes.

Ventura County Fire Department responded with an engine.

Ventura CHP arrived on scene to help and access the incident.

CHP identified the driver to be a man, 42, of Santa Paula.

Before CHP and County Fire arrived, he was pulled out of the car by two nearby Caltrans employees.

Caltrans say Jesus Ortega and Christian Ayala, members of Caltrans' Santa Paula Landscape crew, were driving west on Highway 126 on rain patrol when they saw smoke coming from off the roadside near some trees.

Ortega and Ayala found the man hanging out from an overturned vehicle that was smoldering and pulled him away from the area before the vehicle caught on fire.

They called 911 and waited for local agencies to arrive.

CHP say the man fell asleep behind the wheel.

The man was the only person in the car.

He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.