SIG ALERT: Multiple accidents reported on Highway 101 at Gaviota

GAVIOTA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has issued a SIG ALERT for Highway 101 at Gaviota. Several accidents have been reported in the area.

One of the accidents involves a semi-truck which is disabled in the southbound lanes. Another accident in the area is reported by the CHP website as a two-car crash with a vehicle on it's roof. It's not known if there are any injuries associated with today's crashes.

The roadways are wet from overnight and morning rain. The CHP is advising drivers to slow down on local highways. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is running traffic breaks around the Gaviota tunnel to slow traffic.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.